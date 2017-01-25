Main Street Oak Ridge construction ramps up

Related Coverage Construction for Main Street Oak Ridge begins

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – There is more progress along Main Street in Oak Ridge to transform the former mall into a shopping destination.

Construction crews are working on what will be the new TJ Maxx and Dick’s Sporting Goods. They’re expected to open in spring or early summer.

Nearby will be Ulta Beauty, Rack Room Shoes, Maurice’s and Rue 21. Their open dates are set for the end of summer.

Many people in Anderson and Roane counties say they have been waiting for this project for 20 years. The city of Oak Ridge put $1.5 million into the project and a $13 million tax break is funding the rest.