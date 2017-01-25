Knoxville police, district attorney to form drug overdose task force

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office plans to announce Wednesday afternoon the formation of a new drug overdose task force.

The two offices met earlier Wednesday afternoon along with other agencies. The task force will also include the Knox County Medical Examiner, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD will serve as lead agency.

The task force is being funded by the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, or AHIDTA, and will develop strategies to address opioid and other drug issues. They will investigate overdose incidents, especially those thoat result in deaths. They will then work to determine if anyone can be held accountable for providing the substance that led to the death as well as those who are selling the drug.

Since January 1, the Knox County 911 center has received 86 calls for overdoses in Knoxville. In Knoxville alone, officers have saved the lives of 47 people who had overdosed since September of 2015.

Karen Pershing, executive director of the Metro Drug Coalition, says in 2015, 170 people in Knox County died from overdosing and preliminary data shows even more overdoses for 2016. She says more people are using heroin and now fake pills are being made and sold on the street.

