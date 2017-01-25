Knox deputies release sketch of stabbing, sexual assault suspect

Related Coverage Knox County woman sexually assaulted, stabbed in backyard

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man accused of stabbing sexually assaulting a North Knox County woman Monday morning.

The woman was approached by the suspect when she was in her own backyard just before 11 a.m. The suspect threaten the woman with a sharp object and sexually assaulted her. The victim was stabbed.

The victim believes the suspect is between 19 and 25 years old, and 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height. He had “gauge” type earrings. He is also described as skinny with scars on his face.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at (865) 215-2243.

