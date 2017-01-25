Knox County Vice Lords gang member convicted of selling cocaine

Related Coverage Alleged Knoxville gang member convicted on drug charges

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man the Knox County District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Vice Lords criminal street gang and is already serving 39 years in prison for cocaine dealing offenses has been convicted of an additional charge.

Ziberia Marico Carero, 37, was convicted Wednesday of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Sentencing was set for March 31.

During trial, prosecutors said in April 2011, Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on Carero’s vehicle and found around 10 grams of crack cocaine. He has previously been convicted of selling cocaine to an informant working with the Knoxville Police Department and possessing cocaine for resale. He has also previously testified about his involvement with the Vice Lords.

He could get between 12 and 20 years in prison for his latest conviction. He will also have to pay a $50,000 fine. Prosecutors will seek an enhanced sentence due to his gang affiliation and prolific cocaine dealing.

