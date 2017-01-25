Former State Rep. Joe Armstrong sentenced

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former State Rep. Joe Armstrong was sentenced Wednesday.

Armstrong was found guilty of filing a fraudulent tax return. He will serve three years probation with six months on house arrest and electronic monitoring. He must pay $99,943 in restitution to the IRS, $40,000 in fees to the government. Also, he must serve 300 hours of community service.

The case stems from cigarette tax stamps purchased before a tax increase on which Armstrong voted. The stamps were then sold after the tax hike at a profit. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Armstrong didn’t pay taxes on those earnings.

