Former State Rep. Joe Armstrong sentenced

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Rep. Joe Armstrong
Rep. Joe Armstrong

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former State Rep. Joe Armstrong was sentenced Wednesday.

Armstrong was found guilty of filing a fraudulent tax return. He will serve three years probation with six months on house arrest and electronic monitoring. He must pay $99,943 in restitution to the IRS, $40,000 in fees to the government. Also, he must serve 300 hours of community service.

The case stems from cigarette tax stamps purchased before a tax increase on which Armstrong voted. The stamps were then sold after the tax hike at a profit. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Armstrong didn’t pay taxes on those earnings.

Related: Former State Rep. Joe Armstrong to receive pension, despite felony conviction

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s