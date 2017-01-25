EMT injured when stolen car crashes into ambulance in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A stolen car crashed into an ambulance Wednesday night in Knoxville, resulting in minor injuries for one of the emergency personnel.

The Knoxville Police say the crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 640 west at Interstate 40 west on the west end of town. Police determined a red 2012 Kia Rio had struck a Rural/Metro ambulance causing the ambulance to go off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into a retaining pond.

One EMT was taken to Parkwest Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the ambulance was identified as Jennifer Russell and the passenger as Samuel Brookshear.

Police later learned the Kia was reported stolen. Passenger Conley Pontifes was listed as the suspect and there was an active warrant for his arrest on file for theft. The driver, Sheidonia Garner, was cited for not having insurance, violation of state registration law and failure to maintain a lane. She as also issued a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license.

The incident led to brief lane closures on I-640 as crews worked to remove the ambulance from the water.