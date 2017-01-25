

CLINTON (WATE) – A mother wants answers from her son’s school and school district after what she calls an attack on her son.

Leslie Byrge shared a video posted to Instagram with WATE 6 On Your Side that shows her 13-year-old son getting punched repeatedly in the cafeteria of Clinton Middle School. Along with the video, there’s an image appearing to show a student saying the beating would happen in exchange for 10 “likes” from their followers.

“It’s really hard to explain how it feels to watch your child be hurt physically like that,” said Byrge. “It’s so hard to describe just that outrage, and that initial something has to be done, something has to stop, something has to give.”

From her standpoint, the video and picture, which have since been deleted, are an example of cyber-bulling. Byrge wants to know what the school is doing to prevent cyber-bullying from happening in the future.

“Their answers were vague and that’s not okay with me when my son is getting physically assaulted and wailed in the head,” said Byrge.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Anderson County school system. Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrot said that while he cannot talk specifics about whether it was a fight or bullying, school policies were followed to a ‘T.’

Dr. Parrot said the incident is being investigated. He says that while he is satisfied with the outcome, it’s unfortunate it happened.

Because those involved in the incident are minors, Byrge doesn’t know how the boys were disciplined, but she’s encouraging her son to stand up for what is right, along with every parent, teacher and student in Anderson County.

“I feel like we need to come together and really focus on protecting our kids,” said Byrge. “There has got to be stricter rules in place. There’s got to be something put in place, whether it’s more supervision… whether it’s the school board taking accountability and stepping up saying ‘okay, enough is enough.'”

Report cyber-bullying when it happens

The United States Department of Health and Human Services said when adults respond quickly and consistently to bullying they send the message that it is not acceptable. They recommend taking simple steps to stop bullying on the spot and keep kids safe:

Do:

Intervene immediately. It is ok to get another adult to help.

Separate the kids involved.

Make sure everyone is safe.

Meet any immediate medical or mental health needs.

Stay calm. Reassure the kids involved, including bystanders.

Model respectful behavior when you intervene.

Avoid these common mistakes:

Don’t ignore it. Don’t think kids can work it out without adult help.

Don’t immediately try to sort out the facts.

Don’t force other kids to say publicly what they saw.

Don’t question the children involved in front of other kids.

Don’t talk to the kids involved together, only separately.

Don’t make the kids involved apologize or patch up relations on the spot.

Get police help or medical attention immediately if:

A weapon is involved.

There are threats of serious physical injury.

There are threats of hate-motivated violence, such as racism or homophobia.

There is serious bodily harm.

There is sexual abuse.

Anyone is accused of an illegal act, such as robbery or extortion—using force to get money, property, or services.