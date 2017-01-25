East Tennesseans mixed on President Trump’s order to build border wall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – President Trump came through with one of his big campaign promises, signing an order to construct a new wall bordering the United States and Mexico. East Tennesseans were mixed to the president signing this executive order on Wednesday that also increases the number of immigration enforcement agents.

At the Department of Homeland Security, President Trump took his first steps towards fulfilling his promise. It’s a move former Knoxville Vice Mayor Joe Bailey approves of.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have crossed our border. We don’t know who they are,” said Bailey.

President Trump’s executive order boosts the border patrol force and speeds up the deportation of undocumented immigrants. Bailey said it is only fair to everyone else who pays taxes. However, Roberto Martinez with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of East Tennessee said the wall is not going to solve anything. Martinez is from Mexico and felt a wall won’t stop drugs from coming into the United States.

“They can bring them here by air or by sea,” said Martinez.

Related: Trump moves to ‘build that wall’ with Mexico, curb refugees

Although, President Trump said his new wall is both in the United States and Mexico’s best interest.

“It’s going to affect our diplomatic relations with other countries for the United States, particularly with Mexico,” said Martinez.

Bailey said the plan is necessary. He continued to say President Trump is just enforcing laws already in place.

“Everybody needs to be put on the same path to citizenship,” said Bailey.

Though some opponents, like Martinez, felt the path to citizenship is still too hard. Martinez said a majority of people do not want to grant citizenship to somebody who came here without documents.

The executive order also called for stripping sanctuary cities of federal grant funding. President Trump said construction of the wall could begin in months.