Church members build sheds for Sevier County wildfire survivors

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Many people who lost their homes in the Sevier County wildfires have no place to put their belongings.

Lead Minister Andrew Rup and his church family at Smoky Mountain Christian Church teamed up with a group called the International Disaster Emergency Service to provide wildfire survivors with a shed to store their belongings.

“We’ve reaped just as much of a blessing from the work that we’ve done,” said Rup. “We’ve been able to engage with people in our county that we would’ve likely never had an opportunity to meet.”

Barbara and Ray Cogdill couple lost their home in the fire. Ray Cogdill also lost his shed, where he spent every morning praying.

“He was always up way before me,” said Barbara Cogdill. “He would get up and fix him some coffee and come out in his work shed and turn on the TV and listen to a guy he liked to hear preach.”

Rup was able to provide Ray Cogdill with a brand new shed and place to worship. The crew left inspirational messages in the shed for the Cogdills to find.

Ray Cogdill can’t read the messages because his eyes have gone bad but he says he will be able to one day.

“I’m going to because Jesus is going to heal this old man,” he said.