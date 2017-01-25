Anderson County residents urged to sign up for emergency alerts

CLINTON (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is now taking part in the CodeRED emergency alert system.

Residents and businesses in the county can sign up to receive emergency notifications that can be sent by cell phone, land line, text or email. Alerts can be anything from severe weather warnings to evacuation notices to missing child alerts.

Sevier County is already taking part in the system and has had a surge in signups since the deadly wildfires, despite communication failures preventing officials from using the system.

More online: Sign up in Anderson County

Anyone who has difficulty signing up or doesn’t have internet access can call (865) 463-8160.