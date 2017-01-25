Anderson County residents urged to sign up for emergency alerts

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
icon-crmaa

CLINTON (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is now taking part in the CodeRED emergency alert system.

Residents and businesses in the county can sign up to receive emergency notifications that can be sent by cell phone, land line, text or email. Alerts can be anything from severe weather warnings to evacuation notices to missing child alerts.

Sevier County is already taking part in the system and has had a surge in signups since the deadly wildfires, despite communication failures preventing officials from using the system.

More online: Sign up in Anderson County

Anyone who has difficulty signing up or doesn’t have internet access can call (865) 463-8160.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s