1st Walmart Neighborhood Market opens in Knoxville

Related Coverage Walmart Neighborhood Market opening soon in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new Walmart Neighborhood Market opened on McKamey Road in Knoxville Wednesday. It is the first of its kind in Knoxville, and dozens of people lined up for the grand opening.

“I was amazed when I walked in, never been in one before. It’s not like the huge Walmarts where you have to walk around and everything is like right at your beck and call,” said Shana Love.

The concept is new to Knoxville. It is a smaller version of the traditional Walmart stores that focuses on groceries and convenience for the shoppers. Each store has a deli, pizza bakery, and a place for customers to pick up items they order online.

Previous story: Walmart Neighborhood Market opening soon in Knoxville

“We’ve got some great products for them. We’re going to be really easy convenient for them to come in right after work, pick up the things they need every day, and Walmart’s everyday low prices. We just really hope they take advantage of that,” said Store Manager Bryan Spears.

There is also the gas station on site which they say will stay in line with Walmart’s low price guarantee.

“The gas is going to be one of my favorite things to get around here. It’s going to be very convenient and I hope the prices are going to be very low,” Love said.

There were several speakers at the grand opening, including Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs and Knoxville Deputy to the Mayor Christi Branscom.

Burchett said he hopes the new store is a good sign for what is to come in Knoxville and Knox County this year.

“I think consumer confidence is rising and it’s showing corporate America is investing, and they’re going to continue to, all the indications that we’ve had. And the increase in building permits and things like that are up dramatically over what they were this time last year,” he said.

For people who live around there, it is a good sign of growth in their neighborhood.

“This store is amazing. It’s nice. It’s convenient, and it’s beautiful,” Love said.

There are three other Walmart Neighborhood Markets in surrounding counties. One is in Sevierville, and there are two in Morristown.