Zaevion Dobson’s heroic act to be remembered at Lonsdale Elementary

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s been just over a year since Knoxville’s Zaevion Dobson died while shielding his friends from gunfire.

Knox County declared January 24 “Zaevion Dobson Day” to honor the bravery he showed at just 15-years-old.

Lonsdale Elementary will be hosting events to honor the teen starting at 1:15 p.m.

“We know with the way he passed away, he was obviously heroic, that goes without saying. We want to honor the way he lived his life. That’s what we want to teach our kids here and make a difference in the community,” said Dobson’s fourth grade teacher Jennifer McVay.

There will be many activities including a basketball game for 3rd-5th grade students, a performance by the fifth grade dance team and fourth grade chorus, and speeches from Dobson’s mother Zenobia, and University of Tennessee football players Todd Kelly, Jr. and LaTroy Lewis.

“It’s not focused on the way that he passed away, but we want to use that as a platform to start making a change in our community and starg getting our kids to realize that you don’t have to do the thing as great as Zaevion did to be a hero. You can be a hero in your every day life,” said McVay.