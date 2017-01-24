‘Worst nightmare’: Father wants closure as Fort Campbell soldier still missing

Related Coverage 2 soldiers being held in disappearance of fellow Fort Campbell soldier

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – The father of missing Fort Campbell soldier Pfc. Shadow McClaine wants closure.

“This is the worst nightmare you could possibly think of,” Jesse Willis said during a press conference Monday night. “It’s a living hell not knowing where your kid is. Not being able to talk to her, or text her.”

Army officials preferred charges of conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping against two other soldiers in the case but have given little details about the case so far.

McClaine’s body also has yet to be found.

“Somebody knows something. Please come forward and say something,” Willis pleaded.

McClaine has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) at 270-798-9406 or Fort Campbell Military Police at 270-798-0416.

Tips can also be called into the Army CID Headquarters in Virginia at 1-844-844-276-9243 or emailed to Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil.

