Vols’ Carlyn Baldwin to play professional soccer in Switzerland

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that athlete Carlyn Baldwin has decided to play professional soccer overseas.

The junior midfield will forego her senior season with UT to join the BSC Young Boys women’s club. The team plays in Switzerland’s National League A, the highest division for women.

“Carlyn personifies the slogan ‘I Will Give My All for Tennessee.’ Every day she gave her all and for that we are endlessly thankful. On the field, in the classroom and in the community, Carlyn always maxed out with unwavering enthusiasm,” UT head coach Brian Pensky said.

The Oakton, Virginia native played on the United States team at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Also, she has had a series of honors including being named to the SEC All-American Team in 2014.

“First, just a big thank you to all of the coaches, staff members and all my teammates for making my time at Tennessee so special, as well as supporting me with this decision. My time at Tennessee was so important for my development on and off the field. I know I wouldn’t have this opportunity without having played at Tennessee,” said Baldwin. “I learned a lot during my three seasons and I will carry that knowledge with me for the rest of my career. This opportunity to play for the BSC Young Boys is something I’m very excited for. This was a very tough decision but I really want to be a full-time player, and I’m so thankful BSC has given me this opportunity. I’m so thankful for the team at Tennessee and the support they have given me during this process. I will miss everyone at Tennessee and I hope to make the program proud during this next chapter of my career.”