UT’s Institute of Agriculture has new chancellor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new man is in charge at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The new chancellor, Tim Cross, received his Chancellor’s Medallion Tuesday.

Cross is traveling across the state, meeting with colleagues as the newest chancellor of the UT Institute of Agriculture. He is now looking forward to what’s next for the school.

“Looking ahead of course the chancellor’s first job is to make sure that we have a clear course of direction for the future, so we’ll be working on a long-term plan,” Cross said. “Certainly in the near term my goal is to make sure that we continue the good work that we’re known for and have been known for for more than 100 years.”

Cross is no stranger to the UT Institute of Agriculture. He has actually been there about 23 years. He has served as dean of extension as well as a professor of agricultural economics.

“I’ve had the pleasure of traveling the state for years as a part of my extension responsibilities and as I’ve done that I’ve realized the many ways that we connect with individuals across the state, not only here on campus but in all the communities across the state,” he said.

UT System President Joe DiPietro also has high hopes for what Cross can do for the school. One of his main goals is broadening the appeal of agriculture in more urban areas.

“I think we’ve got to urbanize some of the mission. I think people hear ‘agriculture’ and they think it’s all about plow and cows and row crop ag or forestry, and in reality it’s much broader than that. :11 It’s from the tomato on your counter to the turf grass in your front yard,” DiPietro said.

It is a mission he thinks Cross is the right man for.

“He loves agriculture. He loves veterinary medicine, and he lives, eats and breathes Tennessee,” he said.

Cross will be heading west to Franklin for another meet-and-greet February 16.