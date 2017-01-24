Trump’s 1st one-on-one interview as president on ABC this Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump will be doing his first one-on-one interview on Wednesday since his inauguration.

He will sit down with anchor David Muir on “World News Tonight” at 10 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

“President Trump: The Fire Interview” will be a one-hour special.

The wide-ranging interview at the White House will air across ABC News, including on “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne on Wednesday, and “Good Morning America” on Thursday.