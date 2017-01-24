Tennessee upsets No. 4 Kentucky 82-80

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee did it again.

Exactly 51 weeks after the Vols upset Kentucky on Feb. 2 last season, the Vols handed the Wildcats an 82-80 loss on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The win gave Tennessee 69 all-time victories against Kentucky, the most of any program ahead of Vanderbilt (47).

Tennessee senior Robert Hubbs III scored a team-high 25 points with 7 rebounds. Hubbs was one of four Vols in double figures (Schofield 15, Williams 13, Turner 10).

While the Vols made half of their three-point attempts (5-10), the Wildcats were off the mark, firing off just 6-24 from long range.

The Vols remained in control of the game from the start, owning the lead for 29:50 compared to 6:52 for Kentucky.

Tennessee’s bench players had a large part in keeping the lead. The Vols had 37 points come from the bench compared to Kentucky’s four.

Rick barnes is now 2-0 when playing Kentucky at home.

Barnes’ team has been criticized for its lack of height this season, having only one player 6’10”. But that was not an issue against the Wildcats. The Vols pounded the paint, scoring 42 of their points inside compared to Kentucky’s 28.

Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 SEC) will host Kansas State Saturday at 2 p.m. The Vols will play five games in 15 days before traveling to Lexington, Ky. For a rematch with Kentucky Feb. 14.