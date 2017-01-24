Shooting reported in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night in East Knoxville.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A number of police officers and other first responders are on the scene.

Police say there was one victim who was shot while inside his or her home. That person’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

