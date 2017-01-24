Sevier County alert system sign-ups grow after wildfires

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
service-areas-06

GATLINBURG (WATE) – More than 3,000 people have now signed up to receive phone calls Sevier County’s CodeRED alert system, an increase of 600 people since the deadly wildfires.

Text alert subscriptions have grown by about 500 people and email alerts by around 250 people.

Sevier County’s is part of a nationwide CodeRED system and an app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Related story: Officials: No text alerts during Gatlinburg evacuations because of ‘communications failure’

Emergency officials say CodeRED was not able to be used the night of the wildfires to alert residents of evacuation notices due to communications failures.

More online: Sign up for CodeRED

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s