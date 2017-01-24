Sevier County alert system sign-ups grow after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – More than 3,000 people have now signed up to receive phone calls Sevier County’s CodeRED alert system, an increase of 600 people since the deadly wildfires.

Text alert subscriptions have grown by about 500 people and email alerts by around 250 people.

Sevier County’s is part of a nationwide CodeRED system and an app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Emergency officials say CodeRED was not able to be used the night of the wildfires to alert residents of evacuation notices due to communications failures.

