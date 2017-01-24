Peyton Manning to attend Congressional Republican policy retreat

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Since he retired in March, Peyton Manning has stayed busy attending University of Tennessee football games, guest starring in a Modern Family episode and even going fishing with Dierks Bentley.

It appears the two-time Super Bowl champion’s next venture may be politics. U.S. Senators Bob Corker’s office said Manning will attend the congressional Republican policy retreat which will be held in Philadelphia starting on Wednesday. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the retreat, along with Senator Corker and Senator Lamar Alexander. Corker is scheduled to introduce Manning to his congressional colleagues on Thursday evening.

“Peyton is a long-time friend, and I am excited to welcome him to this year’s congressional Republican policy retreat in Philadelphia,” said Corker. “Passing meaningful legislation takes a great deal of teamwork, a skill Peyton has certainly mastered throughout his football career.”

Teamwork is something the Republican party may need. Health care is expected to be a chief topic at the retreat. Congress has completed its initial step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, but Republicans are divided over how to replace it.

Related: Trump executive order first strike at ending at ‘Obamacare’

“The best thing about Peyton Manning is not his skill as a quarterback, but the example he sets for the rest of us, especially for young Americans,” said Alexander. “He’s a leader, a team player, and a great example of what hard work and perseverance can achieve.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is also expected to speak at the retreat.