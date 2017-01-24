New hotel opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – A new hotel is now open in Pigeon Forge. The Black Fox Lodge held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The hotel is located at 3171 Parkway in Pigeon Forge and is within walking distance of the LeConte Center and the Ripken Experience. The hotel includes 178 guest rooms and suites as well as views of the rivers and mountains. There is also a full-service restaurant and bar.

Officials say it was about a three year process to get the hotel ready for opening.

“We’ve opened a lot of hotels in a lot of markets and by far this community has been one of the friendliest and most welcoming we’ve ever come into. The hospitality community and the tourism community have really just embraced us. They’ve given us a lot of ideas and guidance on what to do with the hotel,” said Amy Broderick with Chartwell Hospitality.

The hotel is now taking reservations.