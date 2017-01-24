MEDIC to host blood drive to honor Pat Summitt

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in support of The Pat Summitt Foundation.

The legendary basketball coach was a regular blood donor and supported MEDIC’s mission. The organization is saying thank you to Summitt by asking donors to “Give for Pat”

The blood drive will be from January 30 to February 3. Alumni Hall will be making a $10 donation every time someone donates blood. MEDIC’s goal is to have 1,500 donors.

Donors will receive a t-shirt, a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse, a free cinnamon biscuit from Bojangles and a coupon for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Donors are asked to post a photo on social media with the hashtag “#GiveForPat” in order to encourage more people to donate.

Visit MEDIC’s website for eligibility requirements or call 865-524-3074.

Blood Drive Locations:

Monday, January 30:

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12 p.m-6 p.m. (CST)

Alumni Hall Turkey Creek, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Clinton, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Maryville, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Walmart Greeneville, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Fountain City, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Methodist Medical, (990 Oak Ridge Turnpike), 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Manorhouse Assisted Living, 8501 S Northshore, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31:

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (CST)

Walmart Jefferson City, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Walmart Lenoir City, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1:

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST)

Walmart Athens, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Morristown, 475 S. Davy Crockett, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Rockwood, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Sevierville, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 2:

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (CST)

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Walmart Jacksboro, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Madisonville, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Walmart Middlesboro, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, February 3:

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST)

Walgreens New Tazewell, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Newport, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Oneida, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Alcoa, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.