LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – A man that had Tenncare benefits, but was not eligible for Tennessee’s healthcare insurance program must repay the state for medical and pharmacy services.

Leonard Rodney Hembree, 58, of LaFollette, must repay the state $11,549.73. Hembree was arrested in September for inaccurately reporting his household income and resources and plead guilty to Tenncare fraud. He was sentenced to four years judicial diversion.

“This is a common ploy used by people who want to make themselves look poor – on paper – while the taxpayers are picking up the tab for their medical services,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We have uncovered various schemes that people are using to defraud the TennCare program, but bringing these folks to justice sends a message that we’re going to prosecute these cases.”

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit Tennessee’s website and follow prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”