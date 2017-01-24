Knoxville Leadership Foundation to host manufacturing job fair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Leadership Foundation’s KnoxWorx initiative will host a job fair next week.

The fair will be January 31 at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will fifteen manufacturing companies at the fair hoping to fill more than 100 positions.

“One trend we are seeing is an explosive growth of manufacturing positions,” remarked Tim Waldo, Director of KLF’s KnoxWorx program. “The increase in these types of positions has also led to a lack of qualified candidates. We are trying to limit the hiring gap by providing training opportunities and match interested job seekers to apprenticeship programs.”

KnoxWorx helps East Tennessee employers hire and train new workers. The state ranks No. 1 for advanced industry job growth. The Knoxville Leadership Foundation works with churches, employees, mentors and others to help those who are unemployed.

“Our goal is to give individuals a leg up to take their career search to the next level,” said Larry Boyles, Knoxville Leadership Foundation’s Interim Vice President of Programs. “Last year, we served nearly 400 community members in search of employment and expect that number to rise again this year.”