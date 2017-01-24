Knoxville family appears on ‘Family Feud’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A family from Knoxville got the chance to win some money and have some fun on the popular game show “Family Feud.”

The Blevins family filled out an application to be on the show in June 2016. The show then contacted the family the same day asking them to come in for an audition on Father’s Day. The family packed their bags and headed to Atlanta to play a mock round.

Six days later, they were asked to audition once again and were called later the next day, saying they could be in the pool of families who might be on the show. The Blevins family was picked out of thousands.

“They basically come in the room where there’s 10 other families in the room and they announce the next ones they’ve chosen to tape,” said Tim Blevins. “You automatically take an old country boy like me and put him in a makeup chair.”

The Blevins’ episode airs Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at 1:06 a.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.