Knox County parents discuss middle school zoning changes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools held Tuesday the fifth of six community meetings open to the public about proposed middle school zoning changes. The input shared at these meetings will go towards drafting a proposal, due in the spring.

“This is the first step in the process to design those zones. To talk to the community about what we think the concerns are and what are considerations are.” said Russ Oaks, Chief Operating Officer of Knox County Schools.

The two middle schools, Gibbs and Hardin Valley, will have a 1,800 student capacity in total – 600 at Gibbs and 1,200 at Hardin Valley. However, neither will open at capacity to allow room for growth.

“We design school zones so that a student can attend a school within close proximity to where they live.” said Oaks.

Some parents shared how moving might affect their families.

“They have amazing programs. I am so proud of it. I have one daughter who’s graduating this year with a 3.7 GPA cumulative. She started AVID, that program is only in a few schools.” said parent Tomma Battle.

A second set of meetings will be held in the spring for another open forum about the proposal.