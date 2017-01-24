It’s baaack! TDOT holds contest for interstate safety messages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is once again holding a contest to see who can come up with the best safety message for their interstate signs.

The goal of the messages is to raise awareness for highway safety.

TDOT holds the contest in hopes of giving Tennessee drivers an opportunity to be a part of their mission to save lives.

Last year’s winning entry was: “Texting and driving, oh cell no!”

Other popular messages included, “Eyes on the road and head out of your apps” and ‘Buckle up y’all, it’s the law.”

To enter the contest, you must choose from one of five categories: Speeding, Distracted Driving, Impaired Driving, Seat Belts, Aggressive Driving.

Messages can correlate with current events, but you can’t get too specific. For example, when the new Star Wars movie came out, TDOT signs said, “Drinking and driving is the path to the dark side.” Neither the movie title nor celebrity names were mentioned.

TDOT warns that any message containing profanity or lewd comments will be disqualified.

The contest runs from Jan. 19 until Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Voting will run from Feb. 16 until March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to submit your message on TN.gov.