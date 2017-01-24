Flu cases increase, Knox County Health Department offers free flu shots

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Flu Shot

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department says influenza activity has increased over the past month and is expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks. To help combat this, the health department is offering free flu shots while supplies last.

Free vaccinations are available at KCHD’s main location at 140 Dameron Avenue, the West Clinic at 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, and Teague Clinic at 405 Dante Road. Appointments can be made by calling (865) 215-5070.

KCHD advises the public to wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home if sick, keep children home if sick, and don’t visit the elderly, children or those with chronic health conditions if you’re sick.

