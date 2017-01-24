Dolly Parton takes notice of toddler singing ‘Jolene’

sophia

LANSING, Mich. (WATE) – Even Dolly Parton is commenting on a two-year-old belting out “Jolene.”

The video, posted by Brooke Kingsley in December, has received more than 6 million views. The Lansing, Michigan mother said she snuck up on her daughter Sophia singing her heart out and couldn’t resist sharing.

“It warms my heart to see how music reaches even the littlest country music fans,” said Dolly sharing the video to her Facebook page. “Maybe we’ll see this little one on the Grand Ole Opry stage some day!”

In the video, Sophia, who pronounces “Jolene” as “Dolene” is playing dress-up in her playroom and doesn’t even notice her mother sneaking into the room. Her mother says she loves singing with her dad, who also sings and plays the piano.

