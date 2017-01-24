Crash shuts down lanes on Henley Bridge in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several lanes of the Henley Bridge are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash with injuries.

The Knoxville Police Department is advising drivers to take a detour around the bridge if possible. They say the bridge should fully reopen around 4 p.m.

A WATE 6 On Your Side crew on the scene says it appears there were multiple related crashes, including one on Chapman Highway near Lippencott that has the northbound lanes blocked. There is reportedly a third crash scene at Woodlawn Pike.

