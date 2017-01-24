Blount County disturbance call leads to discovery of drugs, cash

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County deputies found several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars after being called to a disturbance involving gunshots Monday afternoon.

Heather Michelle Strange, 20, is charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance for resale (marijuana), possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property. She was released on $17,000 bond.

Joshua Edward Strange, 25, was charged with reckless endangerment. His bond has not yet been set.

Deputies received a call Monday around 1 p.m. from a resident who said he heard gunshots in the area of Cusick Road near Tammy Circle. Deputies found several people standing in a yard on Cusick Road. They said several men had stormed inside the residents and robbed them.

One of the residents, Joshua Strange, said he fired a pistol at the suspects as they ran toward Tammy Circle, but deputies say there’s no evidence he hit anyone. When deputies went in the home, they found marijuana on a table in the living room, seven pounds of packed marijuana, more than $6,000 in cash, and a stolen handgun.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force are still investigating and say more persons could be charged. Anyone with additional information can call (865) 273-5001 or the anonymous tip line at (865) 273-5200.

