1 dead in East Knox County crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said speed may have been a factor in a crash Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said at around 6:42 a.m. a Silver Hyundai Accent going towards Jefferson County on Andrew Johnson Highway struck a guardrail at the Asheville Highway split. Deputies said the vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, flipped and landed in the grass.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

