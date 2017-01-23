White House Press Secretary gives first official briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, left, and President Donald Trump's White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, right, arrive at a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Press Secretary Sean Spicer is expected to give his first official White House briefing Monday, at which he could face questions about a statement Saturday night that included demonstrably false assertions about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration and a promise by the new administration that “we’re going to hold the press accountable.”

Spicer made two unprovable statements in his briefing: that photographs of the audience at Trump’s inaugural were intentionally framed to minimize the appearance of support, and that Trump drew the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration.

Hee also made statements that were quickly disproven: that the Washington Metro system recorded more riders on the day of Trump’s inaugural than when Obama was sworn in for his second term, that Friday was the first time that white floor covering was used on the Washington Mall, amplifying empty spaces, and that it was the first time spectators were required to pass through magnetometers to enter the Mall.

