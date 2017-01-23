TBI Top 10 fugitive captured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man who was added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list in August 2016 was captured in Knoxville Monday morning.

Jereme Dannuel Little, 41, was wanted by the TBI and the Chattanooga Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping. He was arrested at a home on Burns Road.

Little was arrested by TBI Special Agents, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

The TBI said in August that Little has a history of violence is a known member of the Vice Lords street gang. The Times Free Press reports, Little was convicted for his role in a case that dates back to 1998. The victim said he was kidnapped and tortured by Little.

According to the Times Free Press, Prosecutors said James Demetrius Grayson and Little tried to rob a man’s home. When Grayson found out Little wanted to kill the man, he left.

Grayson testified that Little kidnapped him after he ran out on the robbery. He said he was pistol whipped and made to eat dog feces. In 2005, Little was convicted and sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.

In 2012, Little appealed his conviction to the Tennessee Supreme Court, claiming he had ineffective counsel and Little was set free after seven years in custody. A year later, state prosecutors appealed the judge’s decision and the appeal was overturned. He was called back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence, but never showed up, so he was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.