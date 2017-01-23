Steps to take to improve your credit score

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Unfortunately, millions of Americans are going about their daily lives unaware that their ability to secure a loan, buy a home or car, even get a job is becoming increasingly more difficult.

The season could be their credit score. According to studies conducted in 2015 and 2016, anywhere from 50 to 60 percent of Americans say they either don’t know their credit score or won’t take the time to look it up.

Victoria Gardner said she looks at her score occasionally. “I do like to keep up with it sometimes to see where it’s at.”

John Fawaz, a certified financial planner in Knoxville, stresses the importance of knowing your score.

“By checking your credit score you make sure nobody is opening credit cards in your name, you prevent fraud, identity theft plus you can see if there are problems that aren’t correct, you can fix them,”said Fawaz.

Checking your score can pay off dividends down the road.

“Especially with trying to finance a vehicle or a home, everything. Even a job, now checks your credit score.,” said Gardner.

A credit score helps lenders assess how well you manage all your financial obligations. The score itself runs along a scale of 300 to 850, with 850 being perfect.

“To get the best rates with most credit unions and banks, you have to have at least a 670. So, it’s attainable. If you could strive for a number, that would be the magic number.”

There are multiple things you can do to attain a score of 670 or better:

Pay your bills on time. A late payment, even just a few days late, will stay on your credit history for up to 7 years.

Credit utilization: Never spend more than 30 percent of your credit limit. If you can pay off the balance each month do so. It can be one of the fastest way to improve your credit score.

Unfortunately, improving your score will not come overnight. Fawaz says that if you have a lot of defaults, it will take longer. On average, he says you can increase your overall score by 100 to even 150 points in six months to a year.

If you would like to check your score, the government allows you to obtain a free report from each of the major credit reporting sites (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion). Another site is AnnualCreditReport.com, it is the only authorized site that can give you a free credit report.