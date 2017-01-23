Sinkhole closes lanes on Alcoa Highway

(Photo: TDOT)
(Photo: TDOT)

ALCOA (WATE) – A sinkhole closed northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway Monday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The sinkhole was on Alcoa Highway at Singleton Station Road. The intersection is in between Pellissippi Parkway and Topside Road. Southbound traffic is moving slowly.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the way to the scene to fix the sinkhole. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

McGhee Tyson Airport advised visitors to use an alternate route to get to the airport.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene.

 

 

