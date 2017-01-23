Sevierville police look for purse thief

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
crime-alert

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sevierville police are looking for a man suspected of stealing two purses in two separate incidents over the past week.

The first incident happened last week at the Chop House near Exit 407 off Interstate 40. The second happened Monday afternoon at Cracker Barrel off the same exit.

The suspect is described as a white male with a bald head and a goatee. He was driving what appeared to be an older model white Cadillac sedan, probably a Seville.

Anyone with information should call (865) 453-5506.

