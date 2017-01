ROCKWOOD (WATE) – Rockwood’s police chief is stepping down for what he calls economic reasons.

Danny Wright says it’s not an issue between him and the city, but rather he is turning 62 and the retirement system led him to the decision.

Wright has been chief since July 2013 and says he’ll continue to teach at Roane State Community College and serve on the school board.

There is not yet word on who will succeed Wright as Rockwood police chief at this time.