Ober Gatlinburg temporarily closes ski operations due to warm temps

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Many in East Tennessee are enjoying the warmer temperatures, however, Ober Gatlinburg wants winter to return.

The resort is temporarily closing its ski operations due to weather not being cold enough to create snow. Snow tubing will still be available to visitors.

Ober Gatlinburg added new snow-making equipment this season, that allows the resort to spout up to 300 tons in a 24-hour period.

“The snow is made in an enclosed environment and then sent through tubes,” told Kate Barido to WATE 6 On Your Side in October.