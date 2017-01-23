‘Never Ending’ spaghetti, lasagna and more now available at Olive Garden

WFLA staff Published:
(Source: Olive Garden)
(Source: Olive Garden)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Olive Garden is introducing a new phase of their “never ending” deal with the new Never Ending Classics promotion.

The limited-time offer begins in restaurants Monday and gives guests unlimited servings of their most loved Olive Garden menu items starting at $11.99.

The menu items include:

  • Spaghetti with meat sauce
  • Fettiucine alfredo
  • Lasanga classico
  • Chicken alfredo
  • Chicken parmigiana

Guests are able to mix and match among the choices with each refill.

The promotion runs from now until March 6.  Guests who order Never Ending Classics can enjoy unlimited servings for their Olive Garden favorites such as homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks.

You can log on to Olive Garden’s website for more information.

