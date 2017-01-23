Man narrowly avoids being hit by bullet in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man is thankful to be alive after a bullet hissed right past him Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Chickamauga Avenue in North Knoxville Monday evening around 6 p.m.

Patrick Ramsey takes night classes at the old Lincoln Park School. He heard a loud noise and decided to look out the window. That’s when a bullet came flying at him, barely missing him.

“I am convinced, by the grace of God, it wasn’t my day to die,” said Ramsey.

Police are still investigating.

