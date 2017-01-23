Man arrested at Nashville airport after 200 grams of heroin found in bag

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Saturday night after more than 200 grams of heroin were allegedly found in his bags at the Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, an airport police officer conducted a traffic stop on the ground level of the airport, due to a car’s expired registration. Abdalmuhse Aldhufiri, 23, was reportedly driving the car and did not have a valid driver’s license.

At the same time as the traffic stop, two unattended bags were discovered on the second level of the airport. They were allegedly marked with Aldhufiri’s name. According to the arrest affidavit, Aldhufiri consented for the bags to be searched by police.

They were allegedly wrapped in plastic and had Arabic writing on them. Inside, police found 285 grams of a white, crystallized substance which they say field tested for heroin.

Aldhufiri was charged with possession with the intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture a controlled substance. He also faces one charge for driving without a license.