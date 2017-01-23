Knoxville police see increase in overdose calls

Related Coverage Knoxville police save driver, passenger with overdose antidote after crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The number of drug overdoses in East Tennessee continues to rise. Since January 1, the 911 center has received 86 calls for overdoses in Knoxville. In Knoxville alone, officers have saved the lives of 47 people who had overdosed since September of 2015.

Just last week, officers saved two people who passed out and caused a car crash. It appeared to be a fender bender, but as officers approached they quickly realized it was a life or death situation

“They immediately saw that both the driver and the passenger were passed out. They were passed out from an overdose,” said Knoxville Police Department Chief David Rausch.

The crash happened last week on Lovell Road. The car with the passed out driver hit another vehicle. The officers were quick to respond and gave the two overdosed people Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug.

“We are starting to see an increase in heroin as overdose but still the biggest number we deal with are your pain medications,” said Chief Rausch.

Karen Pershing, executive director of the Metro Drug Coalition, says in 2015, 170 people in Knox County died from overdosing and preliminary data shows even more overdoses for 2016. She says more people are using heroin and now fake pills are being made and sold on the street.

“If you’re buying drugs off the street, you don’t know what you’re getting. And if it’s this clandestine fentanyl that’s so powerful, you could overdose the first time you use it,” said Pershing.

Tennessee Highway Patrol data shows there were more drug-related driving deaths than drunk driving deaths in 2015. There were 311 drugged driving deaths compared to 250 drunk driving. Drug related driving deaths are up 90 percent from 2010 and drug use and overdoses continue to rise.

“Our per capita is higher than any city in the state of Tennessee in terms of overdose death. It’s not slowing down at all. 2017 has continued to see the trend that we are seeing. It is still bad,” said Chief Rausch.