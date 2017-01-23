Knox County woman stabbed in backyard

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman was stabbed in her own backyard Monday morning and Knox County deputies are looking for the suspect.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her backyard on Brown Gap Road was approached by a man and stabbed just before 11 a.m. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a skinny white male wearing a dark hoodie, dirty jeans with no belt and scars or pock marks on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-7212.