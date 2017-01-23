Grizzles’ Randolph makes $20K donation to help pay utility bills for those in need

WATN Published:
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) stands on the court between plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) stands on the court between plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS (WATN) – Memphis Grizzlies Forward, Zach Randolph, announced today that he will be making a $20,000 donation to the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association’s Plus-1 Program.

The program is directed by MIFA to pay utilities services for people in need. His donation will cover the payments of more than 100 Memphis households.

Randolph’s contribution will go straight to the MIFA Emergency Services Plus-1 Program to keep utilities connected for over 100 Memphis families.

He will also be visiting 2 families who will benefit from his gift on Monday, Jan. 23 after a brief check presentation at the Memphis MIFA offices.

This will be the seventh year that Randolph has contributed to MIFA and Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

