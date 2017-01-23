Gatlinburg couple continues to help wildfire victims

GATLINBURG (WATE) – If anyone understands what it is like to lose their home, belongings, and neighborhood, it’s Pete and Joy Jucker. Their home was in Chalet Village off of Wiley Oakley Drive and was destroyed, but now they are helping others who lost their homes and belongings in the fires.

“It’s bringing a little bit of color back sooner that it normally would,” said Pete Jucker.

He got the idea for The Heal and Rebuild Project thinking about bringing color back to neighborhoods. His career in graphic design and designing family crests was put to good use. The flag was a symbol of what the Juckers hoped to do.

“How to start the process of rebuilding. Knowing that you have to do an evaluation of the environmental situation with the septic tank and field lines. All our lines going to the house from the septic tank are burnt.” said Pete Jucker.

The Heal and Rebuild Project grew from the idea of a flag to donations for wildfire victims mostly paid for by the Juckers. Online support has grown by the way of a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $2,000.

“We’re trying to help our friends and neighbors as much as we can to stay and hang on to as much as there is.” said Joy Jucker.

The Heal and Rebuild Project is not a registered nonprofit and donations are not tax deductible. However, the Juckers say their next steps would be to get the project listed as one.