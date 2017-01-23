Gatlinburg Answers: Questions on building codes, tree removal

GATLINBURG (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has made a commitment to answering questions about the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg, the rebuilding process, and the help that’s out there.

“I understand codes changed a few years ago regarding maximum slope on which homes are built. Are homes that burned on steep slopes ‘grandfathered in’ to be rebuilt in the same location?” – K.C.

The city of Gatlinburg says, “Property owners who wish to rebuild in Gatlinburg must comply with adopted building codes, flood regulations and obtain a building permit from the City of Gatlinburg.”

Specifics are available on the city’s website.

“Is the town or FEMA doing any tree removal on private property?” – James Murphy

The city does provide curbside pickup of brush and metal if it’s cut into six to eight foot lengths. You’ll need to request pickup from the street department.

FEMA doesn’t usually do that sort of thing, but the agency is considering help in certain cases of public health or safety. There is also a clean up hotline where you can ask for help at the Mountain Tough website.

