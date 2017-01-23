Former Morgan County bail bondsman pleads guilty to tax evasion

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

WARTBURG (WATE) – A former Morgan County bail bondsman has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

James Maxey Roase II, 40, was ordered to pay a $50 fine, a $50 contribution to the Fraud and Economic Crime Fund, court costs, and $1,164 in restitution to the state. He was placed on one year supervised probation and granted judicial diversion.

Rose was a former bail bondsman for Cumberland Bail Bonding.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee.  This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s