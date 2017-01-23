Former Morgan County bail bondsman pleads guilty to tax evasion

WARTBURG (WATE) – A former Morgan County bail bondsman has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

James Maxey Roase II, 40, was ordered to pay a $50 fine, a $50 contribution to the Fraud and Economic Crime Fund, court costs, and $1,164 in restitution to the state. He was placed on one year supervised probation and granted judicial diversion.

Rose was a former bail bondsman for Cumberland Bail Bonding.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”