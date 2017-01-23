Diving: what it takes and what it’s all about

“Diving is sort of like acrobatics in the air going into the water,” said Vols junior diver Liam Stone.

But getting to the water takes some time.

“A lot of people think that generally we just come to practice and dive but really that’s only a tiny little sliver of it,” said Stone.

Ab workouts, conditioning, trampoline work, lifting weights, aerobics and stretching take up most of their workout.

“We have to be extremely flexible to be able to get into our bodies make our bodies as small as possible to be able to spin through the air as fast as possible,” said Vols diving coach Dave Parrington.

A quality you wont find in a diver is fear.

“A huge part of it is having the courage to do all those flips and tricks off that high of a height can be pretty scary,” said Stone.

Once it’s time to take the water, success is based on preparation.

“All that hard work and outside of it has gone into it and it’s just that short two-second moment and I live for that,” said Stone.

“To go to the absolute highest, the next level we’re talking about the very best there is, you have to be able to work extremely hard,” said Perrington. “And Liam, his work ethic is incredible, down the road he’s going to be, he’s got a long career ahead of him, he has some big dreams that are very possible and it’s just awesome.”

Liam also has the most crucial quality in a good diver. Passion.

“You know we’re doing all this training for one tiny little two-second performance but at the same time you know it’s just pretty awesome.”