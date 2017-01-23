Campbell County High School treated for bed bugs

JACKSBORO (WATE) – Campbell County High School was inspected and treated for bed bugs over the weekend.

Campbell County School Board Chairman Mike Orick said they received several calls from parents about bed bugs. Orick said school staff sprayed and then brought in a pest control company to help get rid of the problem.

Several parents reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side with concerns after videos show what appears to be a bed bug crawling along a table at the school. They were upset the school didn’t reach out to them to let them know what was going on.

Donna Miller said she is worried about bed bugs spreading to her house. Her grandson and niece both attend Campbell County High School.

“More or less I was told it was rumors, there were two instances. But, if there was a problem they would contact us,” said Miller. “That one incident could become a problem. When does it become a problem? We’re at a loss, what do we do?”

Miller said she wants answers from the school about the what is going on. On Monday WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Laura Halm went to Director of Schools Larry Nidiffer’s office to get more information, but he was not there. He did not return calls, but did send an email simply saying the high school has been inspected and treated.

Top 10 tips to prevent or control bed bugs

Make sure you really have bed bugs – There are many bugs that look like bed bugs, so it is important to accurately identify them so you can avoid costly treatment for the wrong bug. Check out the EPA’s guide on identifying bed bugs. Don’t panic – It can be difficult to eliminate bed bugs, but it is not impossible. Don’t throw out all of your things, because most of them can be treated and saved. Think through your treatment options – Before reaching for pesticides, there are a number of techniques you can use to reduce or eliminate bed bugs. Clean up clutter – A cluttered home creates more areas for bed bugs to hide and makes locating and treating bed bugs more difficult. If bed bugs are in your mattress, using special bed bug covers (encasements) on your mattress and box springs makes it harder for bed bugs to get to you while you sleep. Leave the encasements on for a year. Regularly wash and heat-dry your bed sheets, blankets, bedspreads and any clothing that touches the floor – This reduces the number of bed bugs. Bed bugs and their eggs can hide in laundry containers. Do-it-yourself freezing may not be a reliable method for bed bug control – While freezing can kill bed bugs, temperatures must remain very low for a long time. Home freezers may not be cold enough to kill bed bugs. Kill bed bugs with heat, but be very careful – Raising the indoor temperatures with the thermostat or space heaters won’t do the job. Bed bugs die when their body temperatures reaches 113 degrees Fahrenheit. To kill bed bugs with heat, the room or container must be even hotter to ensure sustained heat reaches the bugs no matter where they are hiding Don’t pass your bed bugs to others – Bed bugs are good hitchhikers. If you throw out a mattress or furniture that has bed bugs in it, you should slash or in some way destroy it so that no one else takes it and gets bed bugs. Reduce the number of bed bugs to reduce bits Turn to the professionals, if needed

